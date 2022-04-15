RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City’s City Council has approved a $60 million hotel, retail space and apartment building for its downtown.

This space won’t be a parking lot for much longer..

For years, the city has been working to develop this lot between 5th and 6th Street along Saint Joeseph Street.

“There is a better use for this land than a flat parking lot,” Mayor Allender said.

With help from the city council’s approval and Lloyd Companies, construction is set to start mid-summer of this year on a new project.

“Rapid City is a really strong market. The downtown is really fun, it’s got a great atmosphere, a great vibe. And this is one of the first new hotel projects to come to downtown Rapid City which we saw as an opportunity in the market,” Luke Jessen, VP of Development for Lloyd Co., said.

The project is called Block Five.

The building will include a 5-thousand square foot commercial space, 130 loft apartments, and a hotel with 117 rooms.

And 300 parking spaces.

“We felt like the business communities, entertainment and social aspect, that downtown Rapid City was the perfect location for this project,” Jessen said.

With the Rapid City population on the rise, Mayor Steve Allender says this building could be a game-changer.

“This is the heartbeat of the city. All roads lead to and from downtown. This is where our city began and this is how our city progresses,” Mayor Allender said.

The hotel will be run by Hyatt Place. When finished, the entire building will be 10 stories tall.