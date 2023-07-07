SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time, the FDA has given full approval to a drug that has been shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s. More than 18,000 South Dakotans are currently living with the disease. That’s the combined population of Mitchell and Winner.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This week’s approval of Leqembe is a big deal for treating a disease that has been mostly untreatable. Carla Thielbar of Sioux Falls lost both her mom and grandmother to Alzheimer’s in 2019.

“It’s really not if this hits our family again, it’s when, and so the hope that we can have treatment, that it can be different next time it comes our way is just amazing,” she said.

Leslie Morrow, the Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota says this new drug goes to the underlying cause of the disease.

“Which is those patients that show Amyloid Beta build up in their brain, and that’s really the protein that gunks it up and keeps it from working properly. For those patients that have that on their brain, this drug removes it from the brain therefore, it gives them more time it is stalling out the disease process,” said Morrow.

Trials have shown the drug can delay the disease for about five months for early onset patients.

“To allow them to have more time, more time to see a grandbaby born, more time to take part in a wedding, to take that trip that they have been dreaming of. I think for some people five months may seem like, well, that’s not enough, but for the people who come through our doors and the people who know once they have this disease the clock is ticking, that means everything to them,” said Morrow.

Leqembe also known as Lecanemab is not a cure and cannot restore memories, but the hope is that more and better treatments are on the horizon.

“To be able to have more time than we got. I think it will change everything,” said Thielbar.

Morrow says she is always mindful of those families in the trenches fighting this disease.

“We do not have one that is effective yet in the middle to late stages, but again I’m hopeful those will be coming, said Morrow. “I hope those 18,000 South Dakota families that are impacted by this disease right now I hope it is hopeful to all of them no matter where they are in the disease progression. That they can wake up knowing that their children or grandchildren no longer have to live in a world where there is absolutely no treatment for this disease.”