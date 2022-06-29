SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new journey is beginning for two families and it’s a journey worth celebrating.

The Harms and Hanson families now hold the keys to their new two-bedroom, one-bathroom homes.

“It means the world to us and I have a place to raise my daughter and have my family and friends over,” homeowner Dana Hanson said.

Something that wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for Habitat for Humanity Greater Sioux Falls.

“If it wasn’t for Habitat, I wouldn’t be a buyer today I wouldn’t be owning this house. We wouldn’t have been able to do it without Habitat,” homeowner Catie Harms said.

Habitat Director Rocky Walker says families typically invest 12-18 months in the program.

“Finally, be able to see everything come together and all of their hard work pay off, and also the joy on the kids’ faces as they get to go and pick their bedroom, it’s really hard to come up with the words that explains the kind of feeling. That arises from this type of situation,” Walker said.

Wednesday was the day that these families have been waiting for the past two years and now they can finally move in.

“It’s still kind of surreal that we ended up here, but it changes everything. We work in Sioux Falls. Cuts the commute and gets us out of an apartment, which is fine, but you know we want to own a house,” homeowner Michael Harms said.

“I never thought I would be here, bought the house today, closed today. Never would’ve thought we got accepted,” Catie Harms said.

“I would want to give a big thank you to habitat. All the staff and all the volunteers that have helped in the process and have put in long hours,” Hanson said.

Habitat for Humanity plans to build 26 homes on the same site.