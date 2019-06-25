New gun law takes effect July 1st

It’s your Second Amendment right, the right to bear arms.

Starting next week, South Dakota will join 13 other states where you no longer need a permit to carry a concealed weapon, that includes kids, who are with a parent or legal guardian.

The new law, that takes affect July 1, was passed in this year’s legislative session.

It eliminates the requirement for a gun permit, which opens the door for more people to carry concealed weapons in the state.

Starting next week, more people could be carrying a concealed gun.

Brooke Ankeny is looking to buy her very first handgun.

“Protection, there are a lot of crazies in the world and decided it’s time, I carry mace but that’s not enough sometimes,” Ankeny said.

Even though she doesn’t need to, she still plans to apply for a permit, because she travels to other states where a permit is still required to carry concealed.

I sat down with Governor Kristi Noem this morning and asked her about the bill.

“This bill has come to the legislature for a couple of years now and went through the process and got to my desk and it is something that I support,” Noem said.

Governor Noem says it reinforces our Second Amendment rights, but she says she did get some pushback from law enforcement.

“I highly respect and support our officers, so I spent a lot of time visiting with them, their organizations, and many of them and I’ll say while some expressed concerns there was some who also supported the legislation, they feel like those who want to break the law will break the law regardless,” Noem said.

I also asked the governor if she thinks it’s okay for juveniles, who are with a parent or legal guardian, to carry a concealed gun.

“We will deal with and look at and listen to our law enforcement officers as this law is put into place and see if changes need to be made but as it’s going forward as it has in other states before, this is pretty standard and what language has been enacted before,” Noem said.

As for Ankeny, she’s all for more people carrying concealed weapons.

“You know what, at the end of the day, the convicted felons are also carrying and it could be the good guy that takes out the bad guy,” Ankeny said.