New Glory House apartments to be completed by December

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Glory House in Sioux Falls is expanding its campus to make room for more residents.

Right now, the house has 65 beds for men, and 35 for women. Its looking to add an apartment complex behind it for residents in need of a permanent situation.

Resident Dollie Cook looks highly on her stay at the Glory House.

“It’s been amazing,” Cook said.

She’s been staying there for four months.

“I’m supposed to already be gone, but I got extended to the first trying to find a place,” Cook said.

Living independently can be a challenge financially.

“Everybody thinks that you should meet their guidelines to make enough money can pay your bills and still have several hundreds of dollars left over, but it doesn’t work like that in real life,” Cook said.

“One of the things that we struggled with for many years is that our clients, when they get close to leaving, they have a hard time finding a place to live. Because of their felony background, some with violent backgrounds, they could just not find a place to be,” President of The Glory House David Johnson said.

A solution to this issue is the new glory house apartments being constructed right next door.

“We’ve been working on this project for the last ten years… working with the city, the county, a private enterprise, the state, federal government, to try to come up with a way to provide felon friendly housing,” Johnson said.

This complex will provide residents a choice for an affordable, independent living situation.

“The clients coming out of Glory house, they’ve already developed relationships… with staff and they’ll be able to know if they have support if they ever need it,” Johnson said.

Now Cook is looking highly on new possibilities.

“To be able to leave here and go straight to the apartments, I think it’s going to make a big impact for the girls and give them some hope… and give them courage to be ready to quit,” Cook said.

The 24 units of the complex will be available for living some time in December. They also plan on adding two more complexes with construction on those projects looking to begin in late 2020.