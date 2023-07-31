RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — There are some new additions in downtown Rapid City.

They look a lot like parking meters, only they have nothing to do with your car.

“You’ll be able to notice them. They do look like a parking meter, but they’re going to have a different color to them. They are going to be green, the color of giving,” Downtown Rapid City President Matt Seftner said.

That’s because when you put money in these meters, you’ll be giving back to the community.

“So after we collect the donations from the Giving Meters, we give the money to Black Hills Area Community Foundation. So we as Downtown Rapid City do the operational day-to-day upkeep of the meters,” Downtown Rapid City Executive Director Callie Meyer said.

These Giving Meters here are an efficient and discreet way to help out your community. And just 25 cents or the swipe of a card can help you do that.

“They work the same, they have a card, they have coins. And then they do have a message on them as well on the screen. That will show you that it is a Giving Meter, and that it is obviously going to a good cause,” Senftner said.

Another partner on this project is the Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition.

“Partnering with the Homeless Coalition has given us faith that this is a step in the right direction and it’s something they think would be useful. Just so folks know they are reassured that when they are giving money that it is going directly to a good cause,” Meyers said.

With these new devices, making a difference in the community has never been easier.

Rapid City currently has five Giving Meters up and running throughout downtown with an additional four to be installed.