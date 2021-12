SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) — New rules start today when it comes to collecting garbage in Sioux Falls.

Under a new ordinance, you can choose between curbside pick up, or valet services.

The new rule also says garbage cans must be stored inside a building or somewhere out of sight not.

They can be pulled to the curb after 12 p.m. the day before, and have to be returned to the building by 11 p.m. the day after. If you have questions on the new ordinance, you are asked to contact your garbage hauler.