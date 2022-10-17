SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve found yourself noticing issues dealing with mental health more frequently, you’re not at all alone.

“Mental health concerns have been on the rise for several years and COVID has certainly exacerbated that, so this is a perfect time for us to partner together to try to bring education to families,” said Thomas Otten, assistant vice president of Avera Behavioral Health Hospital. “The good news about mental health disorders, they are very treatable if people reach out and get the help that is available to them.”

Avera Health and the Sioux Falls School District have collaborated for the Family Forum Series: free digital sessions on various mental health topics. The first took place last month and focused on suicide prevention.

“We hope that anybody that wishes to or any parent that has a concern with one of these areas can truly tune in at that time and find out more information or even after the fact go and access it online,” said Jamie Nold, assistant superintendent with the Sioux Falls School District.

But Nold says it’s not just for parents in the district.

“Anybody across the state, if they want to go to our website and they can access that through a link at our website in the counseling services page of our Sioux Falls School District website,” Nold said.

Sessions take place on the third Tuesday evening of each month at 6 p.m. until May. The next one is Tuesday, October 18; it will look at anxiety. Other planned topics include unhealthy eating habits, grief and conflict resolution. You can find information about the series here.

“What it is, what it looks like and then some actual practical coping strategies and tips to help kids,” Otten said.