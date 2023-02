SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month.

Dan James set a new state record in the unrestricted category with this 28 lb, 4 oz bigmouth buffalo from Lake Oahe.

On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook.

GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.