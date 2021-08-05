New filing in Ravnsborg case confirms audio allowed in trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new filing in the criminal case against South Dakota’s Attorney General.

The document confirms the judge will allow us to bring you the audio from inside the courtroom when Jason Ravnsborg goes on trial.

The filing is an email chain involving the judge, a court administrator and a trial coordinator with the Law & Crime Trial Network which broadcasts trials.

The coordinator requested expanded media coverage during Ravnsborg’s trial. Judge John Brown responded saying, “Given Mr Ravnsborg’s previous objections video will not be allowed.” He went on to say audio will be allowed.

Ravnsborg’s trial is scheduled for August 26th, nearly a year after investigators say Ravnsborg hit and killed Joe Boever on the shoulder of a Hyde County highway.

The attorney general faces misdemeanor charges for his driving leading up to the crash. He does not face charges directly connected with Boever’s death.