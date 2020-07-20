New facility at Thunder Road to food options, indoor games to venue this August

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thunder Road’s new $6 million, 29,000 square foot indoor facility is nearing completion in Sioux Falls. From hi-tech bowling options to two restaurant concepts, the space will bring a lot of new activities to the complex.

Opening up new indoor options at Thunder Road is the goal and this nearly complete building will provide a variety of new games and food opportunities.

“Everything, literally a bit of everything. We’ll do quick service for the people that are gaming or bowling. We’ll do full service for families and people that want to sit with their family and eat or have a beer. We’ll also do catering events down the road and events in our event space,” Wendt said.

One of the biggest add-ons with this facility is food from a full service restaurant to more. People can even walk up from the outdoor activities and place an order for food and drink.

Mandie Wendt is helping create an entire menu and says with a state of the art kitchen flanked by two dining concepts, it’s been a lot of fun.

“We’ve got the opportunity with this kitchen and with this space to really make great food. The food is going to be hopefully as big as the bowling or 7D theater and people are going to come back for that as well,” Wendt said.

“Of course we’ve got the traditional bowling you can still go ahead and do here at Thunder Road but we’ve got the option to go ahead and do all kinds of other games. I think there’s somewhere around 60 different games that you can play on these systems,” Friez said.

General Manager Ryan Friez says the building is a bright spot during a rough pandemic.

“To be honest with you, it was a tough spring for us,” Friez said.

He says business is picking back up thanks to community support. From hyper bowling to laser tag, Friez says this indoor venue will allow Thunder Road to entertain people all year round.

“We’re going to go ahead and have mini-bowling. We’ll have about 40 some arcade games as well as axe throwing and bumper cars. I mean there’s something for you to do I guarantee for all day,” Friez said.

The new facility should be open in early to mid-August. Thunder Road has been doing enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and encouraging social distancing during the pandemic.