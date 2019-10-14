New facility at St. Francis House taking shape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The new facility at the St. Francis House is starting to take shape.

A walk-in freezer and cooler was installed this past week in the kitchen and dining area. Construction on this phase of the more than $5 million project is expected to be complete just before Christmas. Then, staff and guests can start moving into the impressive new structure.

“Even though the temperatures are dropping and we’ve had some snow, our workers are still going like gangbusters,” St. Francis House Executive Director Julie Becker said.

Once this phase is complete, the old building will be torn down to make room for another new wing. After all is said and done, the St. Francis House will grow to have beds for 60 men and 60 women working to get back on their feet.