SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There could be some big changes coming to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Minnehaha county hired a consulting firm out of Minneapolis to study the fairgrounds and its facilities.

The findings from that study were released today. It shows the fairgrounds aren’t being used to its full potential, but it also shows the fairgrounds need some improvements.

When you think of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, you probably think of the Sioux Empire Fair.

“It’s a large asset for the community that has been underutilized,” task force member Amy Pokela said.

Amy Pokela is part of a 13 member task force that’s been looking at ways to improve the fairgrounds.

The task force listened to CSL International as it outlined the study and recommendations for the fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds host 54 different events annually with over a half million people attending.

But the study suggests it could be doing more with the right improvements.

The first one would be for a new grand entrance to the facility.

Another would be to replace the aging expo building with a newer indoor outdoor type facility with retractable seating.

They also recommend upgrading the infrastructure, including electrical hookups.

“You look back 30 years ago when a camper came through they maybe needed 5 or 10 amps for a light, then they need 30, then 50, and now we really need 100 amp service” fair manager Scott Wick said.

A lot of what happens at the fairgrounds is ag based and it will continue to be that way according to fair manager Scott Wick, but he believes there are other opportunities.

“I do believe we can attract business from coast to coast border to border we are in a good location and a great state, great county, great city,” Wick said.

A city that could see some big changes at the fairgrounds in the coming years.

“The next part is the task force is going to meet and start taking this information and really start digging in on the possibilities of what could be,” Pokela said.

According to the study, the fairgrounds has a roughly $35 million economic impact, but the consulting firm says with the right changes, it could be $44 million.

If you’d like to take a closer look at the findings from the study, click here.