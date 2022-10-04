SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion is opening a new art exhibit with famous works of art from celebrated artists.

The new exhibit is called Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts and features well-known paintings, watercolors, sculptures, sketches, drawings and photographs.

The exhibit is home to work from the likes of Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock and many others.

This is the Visual Arts Center’s first major traveling exhibit in five years.

“One might expect to see some of these artists and works in major cities, but to have the opportunity to see it here in our community is truly so special and I just can’t emphasize enough how this is something you do not want to miss,” Washington Pavilion Chief Operating Officer, Kerri DeGraff said.

The Washington Pavilion will celebrate the grand opening of this exhibit on Friday, October 7th from 5 to 8 p.m.

The evening will include artist receptions, a cash bar, a live band and free cake