New exhibit shows journey behind the Arc of Dreams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Arc of Dreams had it’s official dedication in downtown Sioux Falls this week.

For those looking for more information on the massive sculpture, a new exhibit at the Washington Pavilion can help. Artist Dale Lamphere says the display in the Everist Gallery takes visitors through the process of creating the arc over several years.

“If they come to the show, I think they’ll have a better understanding of what happened to make this come to be,” Lamphere said.

Arc of Dreams: The Journey opens this Saturday at the Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center and runs through mid-October. Tickets are $14 for adults and $7 for children. The exhibit is also included in a Washington Pavilion membership.