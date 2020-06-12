New exhibit offers look into state hospital history

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Today, Yankton is home to the South Dakota Human Services Center, a state-run psychiatric hospital.

But a new exhibit is taking visitors back to the much earlier years of the health care provider.

The Mead Cultural Education Center is already a piece of hospital history.

In the early 1900s it housed some of the hospital’s female patients, including those experiencing postpartum depression.

“When the Mead Building was built, postpartum depression was a mental illness because they didn’t understand why women were going through what they were going through,” Mead Cultural Education Center Director Crystal Nelson said.

Today, the building is home to the Dakota Territorial Museum, which opened in the location in 2018 after years of restoration work.

Now, the museum is offering a new exhibit: “Yankton State Hospital: Minds, Methods, and Medicine.”

“It was definitely something we planned on doing from the beginning. How can you open up a mental health hospital building without telling the history of the hospital?” Nelson said.

The exhibit includes four different rooms.

A group of volunteers and staff worked six hours a week for 18 months to get it all done.

Mead Cultural Education Center Executive Director and Exhibit Curator Crystal Nelson says historical context is important when viewing the items in the display.

“Before medications were available and before you had any other options, the straitjacket was your option,” Nelson said.

South Dakota’s Department of Social Services website says the 1950s would mark improvements at the hospital. The use of straitjackets and other forms of physical force were discontinued.

But this exhibit isn’t just providing a look into the past.

Nelson says it also offers a lesson applicable to the present: acceptance.

“You don’t know know what their history is. You don’t know what their background is and so some of our exhibit is here to talk about differences in people,” Nelson said.

In fact, that’s why this mirror in the exhibit says in part, “Take a look at yourself before judging others.”

Mead Cultural Education Center is already open to members of the Yankton County Historical Society.

Human Services Center employees can start visiting Monday.

The center reopens to the general public on July 1st by appointment