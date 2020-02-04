New exhibit at the Washington Pavilion on display until mid July

The Washington Pavilion unveiled a new exhibit Monday called the ‘Forever Forest’.

It promises 2,000 square feet of fun and education for kids and their parents.

“It’s something that the children can all see and engage in because they see it in the front yard and the back yard or they walk and go to school, there’s trees. And how dependant we are on trees for our well being and for our products,” Director of Museums at the Washington Pavilion, Jason Folkerts said.

The display will be at the Pavilion until mid July. It’s located on the fourth floor of the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

Tuesday on KELOLAND This Morning, Max Hofer will give you a full tour of the exhibit and how kids are reacting to the forest.