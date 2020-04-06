New executive order will target Minnehaha & Lincoln Counties

South Dakota is at a “critical juncture” in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

That’s what Governor Kristi Noem told the media Monday.

As of Monday morning, the state has two more confirmed deaths due to coronavirus, bringing the total to 4.

The state also now has 288 positive cases.

164 of those are in the Sioux Falls area.

The Governor is issuing a new executive order which will extend efforts to flatten the curve through the end of May.

The order will also change the words “should’ to “shall.

The Governor’s other executive order that she announced Monday targets Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.

It’s for people who are over the age of 65 or people who have chronic medical conditions.

The governor is directing them to stay home for the next three weeks.

“This group needs to be diligent about limiting their travel. Only critical trips will be allowed. They need to wash their hands often, avoid close contact with people who are sick, and they need to clean and disinfect all surfaces often,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said.

Together the two counties have reported more than 160 positive cases.

“We could see a need to extend this kind of action in other counties, but what’s appropriate for today is to address those two counties and the trends that we’re seeing, especially among the vulnerable population in that area of our state,” Noem said.

While these groups of people are being told to stay home, they are encouraged to get fresh air as long as they are social distancing and following CDC guidelines.

The governor also said schools should continue distance learning through the remainder of the school year.