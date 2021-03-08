New EmBe Chief Executive Officer named

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new Chief Executive Officer is taking over at EmBe.

The organization’s EmBe Board of Directors announced Kerri Tietgen has been named the new CEO.

Tietgen, of Sioux Falls, has 20 plus years of experience in executive leadership roles and most recently was the founder and operator of KT Consulting. She served as a consultant to a range of organizations of all sizes, and from private, non-profit and for-profit sectors.

“As we celebrate our 100-year milestone this year, we believe that Kerri’s leadership will set the tone for another 100 years of success for the organization not only in Sioux Falls, but across the state of South Dakota,” EmBe Board Chair Alex Halbach said in a news release. “Kerri is a perfect fit for the organization and we are excited for her to join the team on March 22.”

“Amongst all of the uncertainty in the world today, EmBe’s proven track record of excellence and leadership in our community, sets us up perfectly to be part of the solution. Change, healing and transformation begins in the home and EmBe’s mission of empowering women and families is a vital piece of the puzzle,” Tietgen said.