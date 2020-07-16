New DTSF ‘Shop & Stroll’ debuts Saturday with COVID-19 precautions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to many events, new ones are being made to accommodate the new normal. This weekend, during Crazy Days, Downtown Sioux Falls is debuting their new ‘Shop & Stroll’ event. It was created to help those who are taking precautions against COVID-19 to enjoy a sense of normalcy while also staying safe.

It’s been a crazy few months for Downtown Sioux Falls in adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this weekend they’re looking to embrace that.

“We’re encouraging people to come down, do some activities, programming, and experience downtown in a completely different way,” Community Outreach Coordinator for Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. Sadie Swier said.

This weekend, they’re hosting their annual Crazy Days event. It’s also the first weekend of their new Shop and Stroll. It will be held outside across three portions of Philips Avenue. 9th Street to 12th Street will be blocked off all day.

“You’ll still see hand sanitation stations throughout the event, you’re going to see complimentary masks again, and you’re also going to see a lot of areas social distancing, and we’re still encouraging people to wear masks,” Swier said.

East and Westbound traffic will still be open on 10th and 11th Street. There will be activities like yoga, a game show, and pop-up concerts brought to you by the Levitt at the Falls.

“You’ll know where the music is because we’ll have a big giant blue inflatable guy that’ll pop up and tell you it’s time to hear some great music,” Executive Director of the Levitt at the Falls Nancy Halverson said.

Since they haven’t been able to hold concerts at the shell, Nancy Halverson says this is a great opportunity to highlight local music.

“Our mission is about building community through music, so it just gives us another way to live out that mission,” Halverson said.

Local businesses are also encouraged to post up outside to help with social distancing.

“We’re very excited to bring people back Downtown and experience different events and promotions, but we always want to make sure that the public’s health is top priority,” Swier said.

So, if you’re feeling a little crazy, you too can join in on the fun. Shop and Stroll is on Saturday and goes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.