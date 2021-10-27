New documents reveal COVID-19 infections, deaths at meatpacking plants were higher than reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Federal lawmakers are reviewing evidence that the number of coronavirus infections and deaths at meatpacking plants across the country is significantly higher than previously reported.

It also shows that many meatpacking executives prioritized profits and production over worker safety.

Lawmakers received internal communications showing that Smithfield executives were vigorously pushing back on federal and state government recommendations on April 21st, 2020.

At that time, the Sioux Falls plant was one of the nation’s hotspots. Documents also show the chief executive officer of the Sioux Falls Smithfield plant flagged 15 CDC recommendations as “problematic”.