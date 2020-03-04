New display at downtown library

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You can read a lot about history at the Siouxland Libraries.

But a unique exhibit is giving folks a chance to see it.

Native American artist Jerry Fogg has a new display called ‘Degrees of Tatanka.’

Each piece is meant to reflect the arts and culture of Native Americans in South Dakota through the years.

“And when they realize what it is, they recognize and… correspond with it and think, ‘Wow. This is kind of something of a people that were here, are here, and will always be here,’” Fogg said.

Folks are encouraged to stop by a learn everything from ancient dances, songs, and stories that have spanned generations.

The display will be up from Wednesday until April 30th.