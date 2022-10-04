SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a kidnapping and carjacking case involving an FBI employee near Red Shirt, South Dakota.

Charges have been dropped against one of the three people originally accused and now another person has been added to the case.

In June, we told you that Juan Alvarez-Soto, Deyvin Morales and Lourdes Bonilla were accused in the case.

Lourdes Bonilla has now been cleared. Instead, Karla Lopez-Gutierrez faces federal charges of kidnapping, carjacking and using a firearm during a crime.

Lopez-Gutierrez made her first court appearance yesterday