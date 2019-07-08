New details emerge in knife attack that happened last week

We’re learning new details about what may have led up to an attempted murder in northeast Nebraska.

Authorities arrested Kevin Haug on Friday in Yankton.

Court papers say he broke into his wife’s home last Tuesday, stabbed a man repeatedly, dumped two knives in a swimming pool and drove off. He faces several charges in Nebraska including attempted murder.

We now know, he may have threatened the same man weeks earlier.

Court papers say a man with the same name told Yankton Police Kevin Haug had threatened to kill him on June 10. The victim told police Haug said if he couldn’t do it himself, he’d hire someone else to do it.

When police found Haug, he denied making the threat. According to court papers, Haug wouldn’t listen to police commands and when an officer searched him he found a meth pipe. They later found drugs at his business.

In the South Dakota case, Haug faces resisting arrest and drug charges.