BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– Whether you are interested in learning how to use Adobe products or want to learn a new craft, the Brookings Public Library now has resources for everyone to try out their creative sides.

The new community creative space gives you a chance to learn new skills, such as engraving, video and photo editing, drawing, leather stamping and so much more.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jamie Fryslie would have never had access to this Glowforge Laser cutter on her own, but thanks to the new Maker Lab, she has been able to learn a new skill and come use this device to make a variety of wood pieces.

“One, I could never afford a glowforge on my own, and two I wouldn’t want to spend all that money on something that I didn’t know how to use, how to run, so not only do I get to use the glowforge here or any of the materials in the makers space, but I get training on it so that I know how to use it properly and just the capabilities,” said Fryslie.

“We’ve got a wide variety of tools and equipment in here. Staff really worked hard together to plan what to put in here, what we could use, what people would be interested in. So we have different hobbies, but then we also tried to get into the technology part of this. So we have different circulatory and robots for the younger crowd like Ozbots and Snap Circuts and then we also have some bigger technology that people can use,” said Nancy Swenson, technology services librarian.

The library has been hosting hands on workshops in this space for a few months, but now they’re opening the space up for people to use on their own time.

“The goal of our space is to offer our community hands-on experiences learning new skills, new technologies, new hobbies,” said Swenson. “So this space gives our community a chance to come in and learn new things in a safe environment where we are all learning together and at no cost, so you are not learning new skills and hobbies and sinking money into it if it’s not something you are going to be interested in down the road.”

Giving the community a space to tap into their creative side and see what they can make.

“I want to be creative, but I just have never known how to get started, what kind of hobbies there are out there. So this just kind of exposes me to a lot of different types of tools and hobbies that I didn’t even know existed,” said Fryslie.

Visitors need to be a Brookings public library card holder. Then they can go online and sign up for a time to use the space. You do need to bring your own supplies, but all the tools are free to use.

There are also several workshops happening in the next month that they can sign up for. You can find links to all this information and sign ups right here.