New courthouse to open in Hutchinson County

OLIVET, S.D. (KELO) – It’s the end of an era for a historic KELOLAND courthouse. The Hutchinson County courthouse is the oldest courthouse still used for its original purpose in South Dakota. But soon a new courthouse will take its place.

The original courthouse was built in 1881 and houses the courtroom, while an east and west wing were added at a later date.

Tamara Miller is finishing up some final work in the current county treasurer’s office. She’s been the Hutchinson County Treasurer since 1997, but her work in this historic building started years before.

“I started in the office in 1981 part time, I actually worked in three different offices, just seasonal, and then I started working in here as the deputy treasurer, and then in 1996 my boss retired and I ran for the treasurer job,” Hutchinson County Treasurer, Tamara Miller said.

She’s just one of the many employees getting ready to make the move to the new courthouse just down the road.

“We’ve been busy getting things ready to go, and it’s kind of a mess right now but we’re hoping that the move will be smooth,” Miller said.

The courthouse will be closed starting Wednesday until the end of the week. The plan is to be open at the new facility on Monday.

“This is exciting for our county, we passed with majority vote when we had the election and a lot of people coming to pay their taxes or get their license plates are asking when is the move so I think everybody is getting excited for this,” Hutchinson County auditor, Diane Murtha said.

Work started last October on the $4.5 million project.

“It’s all one level because we didn’t want to have an elevator, everything is handicap accessible, the courtroom is going to be bigger with more seating, and same with the commissioner room,” Murtha said.

A move that will benefit the entire county.

“I’m excited, it’s going to be a big change, but I am hoping the county as a whole can be proud of the courthouse, it really is a beautiful building and it’s just going to be so much better to be able to serve the public,” Miller said.

Murtha said Monday was the last day for court in the current courthouse and Tuesday will be the last commissioner meeting.

An open house for the new facility will be held in the spring.