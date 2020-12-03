New, continued unemployment claims both decrease

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Both initial, or new, and continued state unemployment claims decreased from the prior week, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation announced Thursday.

During the week of Nov. 22-28, 380 new weekly claims were processed, down from 746 the week before. Continued claims are at 2,930, down from 3,837 from the week before.

A total of $613,000 was paid out in state benefits, along with $210,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $286,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $184 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.