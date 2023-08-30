PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The public can now receive consumer alerts to their email from the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division as of Wednesday, August 30th.

“This new alert system is another way that the Attorney General’s Office and its’ Consumer Protection Division (CPD) are working to keep people aware of the most recent scams that affect them or their loved ones,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This alert system will provide the subscribers with information about consumer scams as well as tips on how to protect against scams.”

You can register at to receive these emails at: www.consumer.sd.gov

If you are at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron this week, you can stop at the Consumer Protection Division booth in the Expo Building.

Email addresses will not be shared or sold to a third party.

If you have any information about possible consumer fraud or scam, contact the AG’s CPD at 1-800-300-1986 or email: consumerhelp@state.sd.us.