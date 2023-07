SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new, old face joins the KELOLAND Media group on-air talent Monday.

Mitchell Olson will be joining Ashley Thompson on-air as the new co-host of KELOLAND Living.

You may remember Mitchell from his time on Survivor Season 2, The Australian Outback.

Mitchell has extensive experience in national and local television and we wish him the best of luck on KELOLAND Living.