New city ordinance opens door for future beekeepers in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new city ordinance makes it possible for Sioux Falls residents to start bee farms right in their backyard. However, in order to become their own beekeepers, residents have to take a certified class within a year of applying for a permit. That’s why today, the Northwest Iowa Beekeeper’s Association was at the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum to host a class for future beekeepers.

“We want beekeepers to be successful, and it takes time of learning and knowledge, it’s an art and science. With the ordinance here, we want to be sure the beekeepers in an urban environment are keeping their bees in a way that minimizes any threats, it minimizes any concern,” Tim Olsen, the President of the Northwest Iowa Beekeeper’s Association said.

The ordinance also states residents will have to get written permission from all land owners within 100 feet of their property to start a farm.