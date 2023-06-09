SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a child pornography investigation in Sioux Falls.

We first told you about Jeffrey Dicus in February, when the 38-year-old was arrested and charged with having child pornography and an illegal doll.

On Friday, he appeared in federal court on additional charges. Following a more in-depth investigation, authorities now accuse him of having child pornography for more than a decade.

According to the Minnehaha County website, he was in custody as of Friday afternoon.