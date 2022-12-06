ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Another suspect in the death of an Aberdeen man is facing new charges.

Kyle Three Legs

Kyle Three Legs was originally charged with aiding in kidnapping of Simon Deng. Court documents filed in Brown County show Three Legs is now charged with aiding in first degree murder and accessory to first degree murder.

This comes a few weeks after Joshua Ortley was charged with first degree murder.

A third person, Cecilia Walking Bull faces a charge of accessory after-the-fact to aggravated kidnapping.