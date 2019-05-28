New charges filed in connection with 2016 shooting in Pine Ridge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A sixth person is charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside the Boys and Girls Club in Pine Ridge.

This case dates back to October of 2016

A group of people drove from Colorado to Rapid City, where they picked up another man and then headed to Pine Ridge.

When they got to the Boys and Girls Club, court papers say several men grabbed guns and put on masks.

The plan was to beat and kidnap Vincent Brewer III because he allegedly owed money for drugs. But when they struggled to get him into a car, court papers say several people shot and killed Brewer.

Four men are charged with his murder. They’re still waiting to go on trial. Tiffannee Garnier’s case has already made its way through the courts. She admitted to driving a getaway car.

Jason Baca is the latest person accused in the case. Authorities recently arrested him in Colorado. He’s accused of threatening Garnier to stop her from testifying against the other suspects.