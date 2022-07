LAKE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The two men accused in a high-speed chase and gunshots in Madison are now facing attempted murder charges.

Court documents say 40-year-old James Lanpher and 45-year-old Bonner Juel were in the car that led authorities on a high-speed chase that eventually ended in Madison.

Authorities say Lanpher was behind the wheel and repeatedly shot at law enforcement.

New charges filed Wednesday accuse the two of attempted first-degree murder.

Both will appear in court next month.