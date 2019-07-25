New charges filed against priest accused of stealing from church

A former priest accused of stealing money from the Diocese of Rapid City is facing even more charges. A superseding indictment adds on new charges of wire fraud, money laundering, false tax returns and transportation of stolen money.

Court papers accuse Marcin Garbacz of stealing $250,000 in church donations.

Documents say he would divert funds from the weekly cash donations before it was counted. He would then allegedly put that money into his personal checking account.

When parish workers became suspicious, they set up surveillance cameras and put the money into tamper-proof bags. Court papers say Garbacz bought his own tamper-proof bags to cover up the theft. Parish workers say it appears the surveillance cameras were also turned off when these thefts happened.

A parish bookkeeper later installed two other cameras Garbacz was not aware of. That’s when surveillance video reportedly recorded him removing the cash donations early in the morning.

Back in May, federal agents intercepted Garbacz at the Seattle airport. Authorities say he had booked a one way ticket for Poland, his homeland.

Agents say he had nearly $11,000 in cash on him. Garbacz has already pleaded not guilty to 50 counts against him.

An initial appearance on this new indictment is set for July 29 in federal court in Rapid City.