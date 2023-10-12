SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls dance teacher and coach – accused of soliciting a minor – is now believed to have had at least three young victims.

Kevin Thongvanh

New court documents say 30-year-old Kevin Thongvanh has been indicted on 14 charges, including solicitation of a minor, sexual contact with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.

We first told you about the investigation last month.

The original court documents said Thongvanh was sending nude pictures to a teenage girl who took dance lessons with him.

The indictment includes new charges involving two more juveniles.

All of the alleged crimes happened between 2021 and 2023.