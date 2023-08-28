SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convicted sex offender accused of kidnapping a woman — who requested a ride from Lyft — faces additional charges.

Andrew White Eyes

As we first today you Friday on KELOLAND News, Andrew White Eyes is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and sexual contact without consent. Court documents say he picked up a woman in Sioux Falls and brought her to an isolated area in Harrisburg, where he sexually assaulted her.

In addition to the Lincoln County charges, White now faces several additional charges in Minnehaha County. He’s charged with failing to let the sheriff know he had a new address. He’s also accused of moving within 500-feet of Lacey Park on the north side of Sioux Falls.