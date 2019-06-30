New challenges while searching for Serenity Dennard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The hot temperatures this weekend are taking a toll on people across South Dakota.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s office says heat was a factor in their search Saturday for Serenity Dennard, the 9-year-old girl who’s been missing in the Black Hills for nearly five months.

Fifteen people took part in the search south of Rapid City. The sheriff’s office posted while they put in a lot of sweat into the search, they didn’t have any luck in finding Serenity.

They say the tall grass in the search area is creating new challenges for them.