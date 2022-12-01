SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Family members of babies in the NICU at Sanford now have an easier way to check in on their little ones.

Shaina Goedtke is spending some quality time with her daughter Kenzie Thursday morning.

Kenzie has been in the NICU for over a month.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Miss Kenzie had a birth diagnosis of Down syndrome and so it’s just been a whirlwind the last 42 days of figuring her out and getting the extra care that she needs,” mom Shaina Goedtke said.

While Goedtke is able to spend most days with Kenzie, when she’s unable to be here, Goedtke can easily check in on her daughter thanks to a recently installed camera system.

“The times that I do is if I have an appointment or something and I just want to check in on her and make sure she’s doing ok,” Goedtke said.

The camera system is called NICVIEW. the cameras are installed in all 45 rooms.

“It is an app on their phone they can download, a secure site where you would have a login and then you can see your baby at that time on your mobile device,” major gift officer, Sanford Health Foundation, Stacy Hackett said.

Even other family members can use the program.

“My mom just left to go back to California, she was here for 36 of the days, so it will be hard for her to not see her anymore so she can login with those credentials,” Goedtke said.

A device making it easier to check in on their newest family member, until she’s ready to come home.

“We are slowly making the steps and she’s ready to see big brothers,” Goedtke said.

Hackett says the camera system was funded with help from the Sweet Dreams campaign that has been underway for two years, which raised money to replace equipment in the NICU.