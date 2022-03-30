SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A non-profit that provides support to human trafficking survivors is getting ready for a big day.

Less than a year ago, Call to Freedom broke ground on the expansion of Marissa’s Housing Project.

Now on Friday, it will be ready for survivors and their children to move in, something the previous building didn’t have room for.

“Our previous project would only allow us to house individuals who were survivors,” Call to Freedom executive director Becky Rasmussen said.

The location of the new Marissa’s House isn’t being revealed, due to safety and confidentiality reasons, but Call to Freedom did provide KELOLAND News with some pictures of what it looks like on the inside.

“It’s beautiful. The home is absolutely gorgeous. I think when the gals move in with their families they’re going to be amazed. They’re going to see the value. They’re going to see how the community loves them so much,” Call to Freedom board member Stenberg said.

The 12-unit apartment complex, which Call to Freedom owns thanks to community support, will be able to house up to 35 people, including children.

“We started six years ago, and when I stepped into this I never thought the need would be so great and the more we talk about what human trafficking looks like, we work with partners and do education and awareness, more survivors are coming forward,” Rasmussen said.

Now Call to Freedom has even more tools to help them.

This year, Call to Freedom has already served more than 70 new human trafficking survivors.