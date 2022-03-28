BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction on a new way for interstate travelers to enter the City of Brookings is finally underway on the south end of the city as the South Dakota DOT began work on a new I-29 interchange.

Construction on the project was slated to begin on March 28, with crews working to prepare a pond on the west side of the interstate for the project, according to SDDOT Engineering Supervisor Jeff Brink.

Brink says that in the immediate future, most of the work residents and commuters will see will be towards building up the grade surrounding the area for the interstate ramps and eventual overpass bridge that will span I-29.

Construction on the bridge structure itself is scheduled to begin in mid April, 2022.

The DOT warns that throughout the duration of the project, 20th Street between 22nd Ave and Chaparral Dr. will be closed to traffic. Those seeking to access the Western Estates Development will need to do so via 26th Street or Western Estates Road.

In the initial stages of the project, no additional road closures are anticipated. The intersection of 22nd Ave.. and 20th Street will be temporarily closed at a future date to allow for grading, utility installations, curb and gutter and asphalt surfacing, but a detour will be provided at that point.

The entire project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.

Brink asks drivers to be vigilant throughout the construction process, especially at portions of the project during which speed reduction signs will be posted along I-29.