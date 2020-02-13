New bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls to be ordained Thursday

The next leader of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls takes over Thursday.

Bishop-elect Donald DeGrood will be ordained and installed at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

Current Bishop Paul Swain is retiring after more than 13 years in the role.

Bishop Swain says church law requires that a bishop turn in his resignation once he turns 75, but he will keep serving until the pope appoints a replacement.

He says it’s been a great privilege to be bishop.

One of the most rewarding parts of Bishop Paul Swain’s career is the restoration of the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

“It’s just wonderful when people come in and they’re just kind of overwhelmed with sacred art,” Bishop Paul Swain said.

While he’s ready to enter a new chapter, there are parts of the role he’ll miss.

“I enjoyed confirmations particularly, meeting with young people, traveling around the diocese, it’s a big diocese, just being out with the parishes and the people, but I can still do some of that as a retired bishop,” Swain said.

But the past several years haven’t been easy.

Kelli Volk: What’s been the most challenging part of being a bishop?

Swain: Certainly the child abuse issue, very challenging and very sad, speaking with victims and trying to provide some healing to help them to heal.

The merging of rural parishes also proved to be challenging.

Soon it will be up to Bishop-Elect Donald DeGrood to lead the Catholic Churches of eastern South Dakota.

“I really am looking forward to settling in. You know I’m really at the place personally where with the processing and the prayer and all that stuff it’s like now I’m ready,” Bishop-Elect Donald DeGrood said.

“Having someone have a fresh look at what’s going on or how things are being handled or could be handled, the change in the times, having someone new come in, it’s kind of exciting for everybody,” Swain said.

You can watch the ordination and installation of Bishop-Elect DeGrood on KELOLAND.com or MyUTV tomorrow at 2 p.m. Central.

Be sure to watch Eye on KELOLAND Sunday night at 10:00 where we talk with the Bishop-Elect about how he plans to lead the diocese.