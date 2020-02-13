New bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls to be ordained Thursday

1  of  133
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Aberdeen Catholic School System Aberdeen Head Start Aberdeen School District Abiding Savior Academy Adrian Schools Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Alcester-Hudson School District Andes Central School District Arlington School District Avon School District Beresford School District Big Stone City School Bloomfield Community Schools Bon Homme School District Bowdle School District Brandon Valley School District Bridgewater-Emery School District Britton-Hecla School District Browns Valley School District Canby Schools Canistota School District Canton School District Chamberlain School District Chancellor Reformed Church Chester School District Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) Chuck Sutton Auction Clark School District Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Colman-Egan School District Colome School District Corsica-Stickney School District Crow Creek Head Start DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Deuel School District Doland School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Edmunds Central Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Ellsworth, MN Enemy Swim Day Estelline School District Ethan School District Eureka School District Flandreau School District Florence School District Freeman Freeman Academy Gayville-Volin Gettysburg Good Shepherd Lutheran Groton Hanson School District Harris-Lake Park Harrisburg School District Hendricks, MN Henry Hills-Beaver Creek Hitchcock-Tulare Holy Trinity Catholic Howard Huron Head Start Huron School District Immaculate Conception Ipswich Iroquois Ivanhoe School District James Valley Christian Kimball School District Lake Area Tech Lake Benton School District Lake Preston Langford Lower Brule Lower Brule CC Luverne Luverne Area Aquatics & Fitness Lyman Lynd Marion Marshall McCook Central Menno Miller School District Milroy Mitchell Mitchell Christian Montrose Mount Vernon Murray County Central Nathanael Lutheran Church Northwestern Ortonville-Big Stone City Parkston Plankinton School District Platte-Geddes Presentation College-Aberdeen Redfield School District Rock County Opportunities Round Lake-Brewster Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Rutland School District Sanborn Central Scotland Sioux Falls Public Sioux Valley-Volga Christian Sisseton School District St. Martin Lutheran SWO Head Start Timber Lake School District Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Tracy Tripp-Delmont School District Wagner Watertown School District Waubay Waverly-South Shore Webster Wessington Springs White Lake Willow Lake Wilmot Windom Winner School District Wolsey-Wessington Woonsocket Worthington

New bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls to be ordained Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The next leader of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls takes over Thursday.

Bishop-elect Donald DeGrood will be ordained and installed at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

Current Bishop Paul Swain is retiring after more than 13 years in the role.

Bishop Swain says church law requires that a bishop turn in his resignation once he turns 75, but he will keep serving until the pope appoints a replacement.

He says it’s been a great privilege to be bishop.

One of the most rewarding parts of Bishop Paul Swain’s career is the restoration of the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

“It’s just wonderful when people come in and they’re just kind of overwhelmed with sacred art,” Bishop Paul Swain said.

While he’s ready to enter a new chapter, there are parts of the role he’ll miss.

“I enjoyed confirmations particularly, meeting with young people, traveling around the diocese, it’s a big diocese, just being out with the parishes and the people, but I can still do some of that as a retired bishop,” Swain said.

But the past several years haven’t been easy.

Kelli Volk: What’s been the most challenging part of being a bishop?
Swain: Certainly the child abuse issue, very challenging and very sad, speaking with victims and trying to provide some healing to help them to heal.

The merging of rural parishes also proved to be challenging.

Soon it will be up to Bishop-Elect Donald DeGrood to lead the Catholic Churches of eastern South Dakota.

“I really am looking forward to settling in. You know I’m really at the place personally where with the processing and the prayer and all that stuff it’s like now I’m ready,” Bishop-Elect Donald DeGrood said.

“Having someone have a fresh look at what’s going on or how things are being handled or could be handled, the change in the times, having someone new come in, it’s kind of exciting for everybody,” Swain said.

You can watch the ordination and installation of Bishop-Elect DeGrood on KELOLAND.com or MyUTV tomorrow at 2 p.m. Central.

Be sure to watch Eye on KELOLAND Sunday night at 10:00 where we talk with the Bishop-Elect about how he plans to lead the diocese.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss