New Bishop Dudley executive director excited to begin new role

There will be a new executive director at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House shelter in Sioux Falls- and you might recognize her name.

Madeline Shields’ first day is two weeks from Monday. Right now, she is director of development and marketing at The Banquet, just steps away. Shields tells us that she’s excited to begin the new role.

“I am extremely grateful and blessed to be able to fulfill this role, and I promise to do the best I can to meet the needs of the most vulnerable people in our community,” Madeline Shields said.

Coming up in this Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND, you’ll hear from Shields and the executive director of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House about the hire and the organization’s future.