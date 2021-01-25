New bill bans abortions based on Down syndrome diagnosis

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Kristi Noem has introduced a bill that would ban abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis.

The bill was introduced Monday as part of the legislative session and noted that Friday was the 48th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Roe versus Wade, which protects a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.

Noem said she looks forward to the day when the Supreme Court “recognizes that all preborn children inherently possess this right to life, too.” Noem unveiled the proposal during her State of the State address earlier this month.