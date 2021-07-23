New bike park in Rapid City geared towards beginners

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A new bike park in Rapid City is designed just for beginners. The first of its kind in town, the park became reality with help from Strider Bikes.

While the grand opening for this bike park is tomorrow, you can see some riders have made their way out a little early.

“I thought, they love riding their bike so might as well see what it’s all about and I knew they were going to love it,” Dustin Hoiten, parent, said.

Rapid City has a number of bike paths in town, but none quite like this.

“Sometimes bike parks are built out for the already enthusiasts and we wanted to make sure that this park was really welcoming to beginners of any age,” McFarland said.

Last December, Strider Bikes donated 100,000 dollars to create the Bicycle Playground here at Robinsdale Park.

“I think it’s just going to be a park that everyone is going to enjoy. It’s geared towards beginners, any age but kind of that beginner level where you can practice some skills and move onto intermediate trails then,” McFarland said.

“It gives the opportunity for younger kids to be able to go around biking doing all that stuff without being intimidated by older kids or bigger ramps and stuff like that,” Katie Hoiten said.

Dustin and Katie say one thing’s for sure. You will see the Hoitens back here soon.

“Especially as the weather gets nicer I could see coming out here for longer,” Dustin said.

The grand opening of the bike park will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.