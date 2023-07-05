SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The process of getting a liquor license in Sioux Falls will now change following a new ordinance approved Wednesday night at the city council meeting.

The ordinance is about the sale of an application for on-sale and off-sale liquor licenses with a process where the applicant will bid for the license, rather than a lottery. This means it’d be awarded to the highest bidders.

It was approved 6-1 with a couple of amendments.

If you are looking to apply for a liquor license for a business in Sioux Falls, that process will now be a lot different.

“This one would be actually trying to get the city the actual value of these alcohol licenses. I’ve long thought we’re selling them undervalue when you can turn around and at least double and maybe even three, four times your money street value for that, so this is going to bring us up to date. Get the citizens the value for a product that we have,” Councilor Curt Soehl said.

“People will have a fair chance to get a liquor license, and it’ll simply be the highest bid just like we award road contracts and any other number of projects,” Councilor Greg Neitzert said.

Neitzert proposed an amendment that any money made over the base bid amount of around $240,000 would be used in a special fund.

“That will be used for mental health treatment, alcohol abuse treatment, homeless outreach, those sorts of things. So just recognizing that alcohol creates negative effects in our community, so I thought it was appropriate to use some of the funding that we’re getting from the issuance of alcohol licenses to address the negative consequences,” he said.

Councilor Pat Starr says there are between seven and nine new liquor licenses available from the state right now. He was the only vote against the ordinance and says he’s not sure it makes the process better.

“I felt that this didn’t reward all sizes of businesses. It rewards the business with the most of amount of money that can make the largest and maximize the most. Licenses shouldn’t be strictly about making money for the city, but providing services that are citizens are looking for,” Starr said.

Starr also had an amendment to the ordinance that adds transparency to how the process works.

“My amendment makes it so that it guarantees that the public has information of who bid on the licenses and who possibly withdrew,” Starr said.

The bid process will likely take place sometime this fall. Click here if you’d like to see the full ordinance.