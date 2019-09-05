New bag policy starts at PREMIER Center

Live Now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday night is the first event at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center where staff will enforce the new bag policy.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the Thomas Rhett concert. Clutches and handbags cannot be larger than  4 ½ by 6 ½ inches.

However, you can bring in a bigger bag if it is clear. Those bags cannot be larger than 12 by 12 by 6 inches. You can also use a Ziploc bag.

KELOLAND’s Nathan Finster is talking with the Premier Center about the new policy and what else you need to know before you head to Thursday’s concert.

