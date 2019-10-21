1  of  5
Closings & Delays
American Horse Hill City Lead-Deadwood St. Francis Indian Todd County School District

New arson charge filed against volunteer firefighter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Iowa Locator

NEWELL, Iowa (AP) – A new arson charge has been filed against a volunteer firefighter already facing trial in northwest Iowa.

Buena Vista County court records say 25-year-old Brent Mack is charged with arson and burglary. His attorney declined to comment Monday.

Mack is accused of setting a fire on Sept. 13, 2017, that gutted three buildings in downtown Newell, where he lives.

Mack is awaiting trial next month in Sac County, where he and two accomplices are accused of setting a corncrib fire Aug. 19, a little more than a mile north of Nemaha.

No one was injured in either blaze.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests