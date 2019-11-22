New arena is the largest single building permit in Rapid City’s history

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, soon to be ‘The Monument’, is the largest single building permit issued in Rapid City’s history.

Construction has officially started on the civic center’s newest arena.

“$111,500,000, that was the single largest building permit that was issued in Rapid City and in recent times there have been some other large projects but not quite that big,” Building Permit Coordinator Brad Solon said.

The original civic center was built in the 1970s and has hosted many big names in the music industry.

“A lot of what fell off the block was those kind of events because in today’s world with those shows and their video production and their sound and their lighting, their equipment, the old arena couldn’t house them anymore,” Baltzer said.

This new arena will be up to date for modern day events for the community and visitors to use.

“It’s going to be a large arena. It’s got the bowl, 11,500 seats, it’s got all the amenities arenas have, it’s got bathrooms and concessions, accessory areas, some fancy booths up on top, all that,” Solon said.

For the last four consecutive years, Rapid City permits have reached over $300 million.

“As our community grows, as our city grows, we are taking it to the next level, so yes we will be viable and it’s the right thing,” Baltzer said.

Regional Health was awarded the naming rights of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. On January first of 2020 Regional Health will become Monument Health and in 2021, Rushmore Plaza will become The Monument.