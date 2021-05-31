New aquatics center open in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A new attraction is making a splash in Yankton.

The Huether Family Aquatics Center held its grand opening Monday.

Sydney Summerside is excited to slide into summer at a brand new facility in town.

“Because we get to swim all summer,” Sydney Summerside said.

This facility replaces the previous outdoor pool that was built in the late 1940s.

“This has been a 30+ year effort to get a new pool in Yankton. The old one lasted about 72-73 years, but it had seen its better day. It was no longer ADA accessible and all of those type of things,” Yankton Director of Parks, Recreation, and City Events Todd Larson said.

Not only does the new aquatics center have a pool, but you’ll find slides, a lazy river, a zero-depth area, and more.

“I have four kids and a variety of age range and the last couple of days they’ve been here all of them are in a different area, all of them are experiencing something different, and all of them are crying when they have to leave,” Yankton Recreation Manager Brittany Orr said.

“We have an attraction that not only our citizens will come back day after day after day and stay entertained, but those people that come to town for softball tournaments, baseball tournaments, all the things people do down here, family reunions, Riverboat Days. People come to town, this will be a draw for them now,” Larson said.

And it’s certainly a draw for Summerside.

Kelli Volk: What’s the best part of the aquatics center?

Sydney Summerside: Every part.

The Huether Family Aquatics Center is open seven days a week.

Open swim is from 11:30 am to 7:30 pm.

For other event times, click here.